Advertisement

NC GOP to vote on censuring Burr after impeachment vote

FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020.(Al Drago/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:19 AM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party is expected to vote Monday on whether to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Party spokesman Tim Wigginton told multiple news outlets Sunday that the group’s central committee would meet for the vote Monday night.

Burr is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” Burr initially voted against the trial’s constitutionality, but said he resolved to be an “impartial juror” once the full Senate decided to proceed.

North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement Saturday that Burr’s vote to convict “in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing.”

Burr said in a statement after the trial that Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” Burr stated Saturday. “Therefore, I have voted to convict.”

Ultimately, Trump was acquitted of the charge because the 57-43 vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers at Fairbanks International Airport
Travel restrictions lifted in Alaska as COVID-19 emergency declaration expires
Emergency order stops work on ConocoPhillips Willow project
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
APD looking for suspect in stabbing investigation
Statement from Sen. Murkowski on vote to convict Trump
Shooting
Two suspects arrested for January shooting

Latest News

Progress is being made in the fight against coronavirus
More than 50 million coronavirus vaccines administered in US
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
Now a private citizen, Trump is stripped of his protection from legal liability that the...
Impeachment isn’t the final word on Capitol riot for Trump
Multiple states declared a state of emergency over the weekend, including Oklahoma and Texas.
Freezing temperatures grip country, leading to winter weather advisories