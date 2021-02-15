Snow expected to move through Southcentral this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A weak front is moving through Southcentral later in the day on Monday and will likely bring some snow to Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley and parts of the Kenai Peninsula. More snow is likely on Wednesday and again on Friday this week as several smaller systems move through the Gulf of Alaska.

Snow is falling in the southern portion of the Panhandle. Another 1-3 inches of snow is expected Sunday night around Ketchikan. Wind chills continue to be an issue in the northern Panhandle. Areas around White Pass are expecting wind chills overnight near 30 below.

