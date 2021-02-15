Advertisement

Travel restrictions lifted in Alaska as COVID-19 emergency declaration expires

Passengers at Fairbanks International Airport
Passengers at Fairbanks International Airport(Associated Press)
By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:44 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -You no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test when you arrive in Alaska. Governor Mike Dunleavy announced state’s emergency declaration expired at 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

“From what we can see with each passing day, with more folks getting a vaccination, every day that goes by, we’re going to get closer, and closer, and closer to getting back to normal,” Governor Dunleavy said during a Sunday afternoon news conference as he explained why he did not extend the order.

The governor encourages people who arrive in Alaska to voluntarily get tested. It remains free for Alasakans and visitors. Until Sunday, those from out of state had to pay a $250 fee.

Alaska will continue to monitor COVID-19 around the state. Governor Dunleavy has not ruled out emergency declarations in the future if the number of cases gets too high.

“There’s still a virus. There’s still a lot of work to be done,” the governor said. “But the emergency itself is behind us.”

For Alaska, that means taking a big step in returning life to back to normal.

