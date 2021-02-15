Advertisement

UAA celebrates Black History Month

(KTUU)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:07 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage is celebrating Black History Month by offering several ways to celebrate and learn.

Spoken word series, panel discussions, movies and other presentations are some of the ways students and community members can get involved.

“As an institution of higher education, I think it’s really important that community members and prospective students see that we are an institution that is welcoming and that celebrates all cultures,” says Jennifer Booz, the chief diversity officer at UAA.

She says it’s important to make sure UAA is an inclusive, welcoming campus for everyone, students, faculty and community members.

“For me it means empowerment, and also community,” says Ugo Destiny Woko of Black history month, who is the president of the Black Student Union at UAA. “I believe community is a big thing. And it’s important that we educate ourselves and others on the importance of black voices in our communities as well as in our history, and shine a light on that.”

Besides paring with other universities UAA is also working with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture providing virtual access to their exhibits during this month.

If interested in Alaska history, Booz says a book can be downloaded about Black History in The Last Frontier from the National Parks Service, written by UAA professor Ian Hartman.

To find a list of activities including a discussion on natural hair and expression in the workplace you can search the University’s social media sites or go to the UAA website.

