5 deaths, over 500 COVID-19 cases reported from Friday to Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported over 500 new COVID-19 cases and five resident deaths in Alaska from Friday to Tuesday.

Tuesday, DHSS reported 68 new COVID-19 cases. Nine of the cases were in nonresidents.

Five new deaths were also reported Tuesday bringing the state death total to 285 residents and two non-residents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 20

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 10

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21

North Slope Borough: 2

Juneau City and Borough: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 2

A total of 56,913 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,233 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 28 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 15 others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 526 inpatient and 52 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 128,304 first dose and 65,310 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,605,827 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

