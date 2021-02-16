APD, FBI investigating 2 bomb threats at Dimond Center and Midtown Mall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police and the FBI are investigating two separate bomb threats: one at the Dimond Center and the other at the Midtown Mall.

A community alert from the Anchorage Police Department sent just before 11 a.m. Tuesday said both threats are unconfirmed and authorities are investigating.

Bob Dye, Dimond Center General Manager, said there is a large police presence in the area, but added that the center will not be evacuating.

Dye said law enforcement has been from one side of the mall to the other and “they found nothing credible.” He said that stores can close if they choose to due to their cooperate policy.

People are being asked to avoid the area, though no streets are closed and there is no need to evacuate, according to police. However, police said that could change depending on how the situation develops.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

