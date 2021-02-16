Coast Guard delivering bottled water to Angoon during boiled water notice

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Angoon is still under a boil water notice after a pump broke last weak, knocking out water for many people.

Mayor Josh Bowen turned to Facebook on Feb. 12 warning people of the situation, saying a pump broke that night after a bigger break a few days before.

The Coast Guard heard about the situation and are working to get four pallets of bottled water to the city.

Four pallets of bottled water being shipped to City of Angoon (Albert Howard)

In an email on Monday, Bowen said that water pressure was back to normal, but the tanks are still refilling. The city is looking to upgrade the old pump that failed.

Bowen expects the city’s public water system to be fully operational in a few days, as long as nothing else breaks. He said once that happens, the city will take three samples of the water and have it tested, which he hopes can be done within the week or sooner.

