Advertisement

Coast Guard delivering bottled water to Angoon during boiled water notice

Four pallets of bottled water being shipped to City of Angoon
Four pallets of bottled water being shipped to City of Angoon(Albert Howard)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Angoon is still under a boil water notice after a pump broke last weak, knocking out water for many people.

Mayor Josh Bowen turned to Facebook on Feb. 12 warning people of the situation, saying a pump broke that night after a bigger break a few days before.

The Coast Guard heard about the situation and are working to get four pallets of bottled water to the city.

Four pallets of bottled water being shipped to City of Angoon
Four pallets of bottled water being shipped to City of Angoon(Albert Howard)

In an email on Monday, Bowen said that water pressure was back to normal, but the tanks are still refilling. The city is looking to upgrade the old pump that failed.

Bowen expects the city’s public water system to be fully operational in a few days, as long as nothing else breaks. He said once that happens, the city will take three samples of the water and have it tested, which he hopes can be done within the week or sooner.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers at Fairbanks International Airport
Travel restrictions lifted in Alaska as COVID-19 emergency declaration expires
Roughly 8% of ConocoPhillips Alaska employees to lose jobs
Anchorage Market is moving to the Dimond Center this summer
Community volunteers work through the winter to restore abandoned boat in Knik
Emergency order stops work on ConocoPhillips Willow project

Latest News

City Farms is an indoor hydroponic farm growing fresh greens and herbs during the Alaska winter.
Hydroponic farm brings fresh greens and herbs
The Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site closed permanently over the weekend.
Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site permanently closed
Anchorage police investigating a bomb threat the Dimond Center.
Nothing suspicious found following bomb threat at Dimond Center and Midtown Mall, police say
Department of Health and Social Services encourages Alaskans to Pay It Forward in February.
Pay it Forward February: Buy Alaska