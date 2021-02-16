COVID-19 Q&A: Should I wait to get a mammogram after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska News Source is answering Alaskans’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Question:

“Should women wait 30 days to get a mammogram after receiving the vaccine?”

Answer:

Alaska’s public health team says this is a decision that each individual should make for themselves, in consultation with their doctor.

Some people might experience swelling in their lymph nodes after receiving the vaccine, according to Dr. Liz Ohlsen with Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services.

“The thinking with possibly waiting for a month for your mammogram is, if you have a little bit of swelling in your lymph nodes and it’s from the vaccine, then it isn’t something that we need to, you know, worry about if we saw it on the mammogram and do a bunch of other tests the way that we might if you had swollen lymph nodes on a mammogram and you didn’t have a good reason for it,” said Ohlsen.

However, she noted that the reason for getting a mammogram varies between patients.

“Some people get mammograms just because, you know, this is the date that it’s easiest this year and you get them every year or every few years, but some people get mammograms because, you know, there’s something that they want to check out or they’re on a specific schedule,” she said.

If you’re planning to get a mammogram and have received a COVID-19 vaccine, Ohlsen encourages communicating that to your doctor.

