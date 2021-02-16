COVID-19 Q&A: Is indoor dining with people outside of my bubble safe if we’re all vaccinated?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska News Source is answering Alaskans’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Question:

“Is it safe for a group of people who are not sharing a bubble to participate in social activities like indoor dining if they all received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a few weeks prior to getting together?”

Answer:

In this scenario, it is unlikely that the individuals participating in the activity would experience hospitalization with COVID-19 or death as a result of the activity, but increasing social interaction and contact with people outside of your household or pandemic “bubble” after vaccination could still put others at risk, according to the state’s public health team.

“We don’t have as firm a handle on how much the vaccine does to stop you from getting an asymptomatic case of COVID and being able to give it to other people in your life,” explained Dr. Liz Ohlsen with Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services. “And so what we’re saying right now, as we’re trying to sort that out still ... we’re not saying change what you’re doing. We’re saying, you know, try and stay with what you’ve been doing. You have this added layer of protection for yourself, but it doesn’t necessarily extend to other people in the same way.”

Ohlsen said she’s hopeful experts will know more soon about the transmission of COVID-19 from those who have been vaccinated, but in the meantime, officials are urging Alaskans to continue to take steps to protect each other.

