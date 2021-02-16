Dan Kaduce wins Summit Quest 300

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Chatanika musher Dan Kaduce won the 2021 Summit Quest 300, crossing the finish line in Central with nine dogs in harness in a time of 19 hours and two minutes.

The 44-year-old musher beat out his wife Jodi Bailey who previously led the race at the halfway point. The husband and wife own Dew Claw Kennel in Chatanika.

Kaduce has competed in multiple Yukon Quests and was an Iditarod rookie of the year in 2010. With this victory, Kaduce qualifies for the thousand-mile Yukon Quest which was canceled this year due to COVID-19 border restrictions between the United States and Canada. The 300-mile race began at Pleasant Valley going through Central, up to Circle, and looped back to Central for the finish.

Deke Naaktgeboren took second place followed by two-time Yukon Quest champion Hugh Neff who took third. This race marked Neff’s return to racing after serving a suspension from the Quest, due to a dog death in 2018 that the race deemed preventable.

