Elizabeth Peratrovich Day: Honoring the legacy of an Alaskan civil rights leader

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 1988, the Alaska State Legislature passed a bill designating Feb. 16 as Elizabeth Peratrovich Day in honor of her pursuit to end discrimination.

Peratrovich is credited with pushing through Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act in 1945. The Alaskan law was passed almost 20 years before the Civil Rights Act in 1964.

Happy Elizabeth Peratrovich Day! Elizabeth Peratrovich, of the Tlingit Lukaax.ádi clan, was a major force behind the...

Posted by Sealaska Heritage Institute on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Last year, the U.S. Mint released its 2020 Native American $1 coin to commemorate her work. Later that same year, Google honored Peratrovich by having her showcased in its “Google doodle.”

Tuesday night the Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood will hold an Elizabeth Peratrovich Day Celebration at 6 p.m. The event can be viewed on First Alaskans Institute’s Facebook or at www.anbansgc.org.

