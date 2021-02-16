Advertisement

Family honors plane crash victim, remembering his ‘kind, gentle soul’

Remembering plane crash victim Andrew Broders
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man of many trades and a love for adventure, 36-year-old Andrew Broders died when the plane he was in crashed near Chitina on Feb. 4.

Broders’ cousin, Nicholas Carr, said Broders joined the Navy out of high school, worked on submarines and loved to fish. Broders is from Washington, but his family says he would come up to Alaska twice a year to go gold panning.

According to Carr, while searching for gold on his property in Dan Creek, Broders would live in a canvas tent with a little metal stove and called it vacation. Sometimes, Broders would return to Washington with vials of gold to show his family.

“He was a really kind, gentle soul, always stayed busy with something, always helping people out,” said Carr.

The pilot, 45-year old Christopher Maize, also died in the crash. Alaska State Troopers successfully recovered the two bodies two days after the crash. The crash is still under investigation, but officials believe the plane may have broken apart mid-air.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers at Fairbanks International Airport
Travel restrictions lifted in Alaska as COVID-19 emergency declaration expires
Emergency order stops work on ConocoPhillips Willow project
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
APD looking for suspect in stabbing investigation
Statement from Sen. Murkowski on vote to convict Trump
Shooting
Two suspects arrested for January shooting

Latest News

Anchorage Market is moving to the Dimond Center this summer
Lessons in love, what relationship counseling for our military members may be able to teach the...
Lessons in love, advice from a military family clinic for everyone during these trying times
Red Carpet Flower Boutique owner operator, Billie Saunders prepares the materials for one of...
‘Make yourself bloom’: local florist helps make Valentine’s and other arrangements more personal
Couverture White Chocolate being prepared by Aurora Chocolate chocolatier, Ingrid Shim.
Why all chocolate can be good chocolate on Valentine's Day