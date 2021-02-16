Family honors plane crash victim, remembering his ‘kind, gentle soul’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man of many trades and a love for adventure, 36-year-old Andrew Broders died when the plane he was in crashed near Chitina on Feb. 4.

Broders’ cousin, Nicholas Carr, said Broders joined the Navy out of high school, worked on submarines and loved to fish. Broders is from Washington, but his family says he would come up to Alaska twice a year to go gold panning.

According to Carr, while searching for gold on his property in Dan Creek, Broders would live in a canvas tent with a little metal stove and called it vacation. Sometimes, Broders would return to Washington with vials of gold to show his family.

“He was a really kind, gentle soul, always stayed busy with something, always helping people out,” said Carr.

The pilot, 45-year old Christopher Maize, also died in the crash. Alaska State Troopers successfully recovered the two bodies two days after the crash. The crash is still under investigation, but officials believe the plane may have broken apart mid-air.

