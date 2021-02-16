Hydroponic farm brings fresh greens and herbs to Alaskans all year long

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many of us might be looking forward to spring and the fresh greens grown in our own gardens. Nik Bouman, farmer and owner of City Farms, is bringing local herbs and salad greens to Alaskans all year long.

“Fresher product which means it’s healthier, means it will last longer,” says Bouman. “We usually will harvest and it will be on the shelves within 16 to 24 hours.”

City Farms is an indoor hydroponic farm.

“We pretty much grow a lot of basil, spring mix, kale, arugula and a bunch of other herbs,” says Bouman.

His father saw a video years ago about indoor farming and it stuck with him.

“I just thought it was cool,” says Bouman. “I did it as a hobby for a couple of years, then when I graduated college, I decided I just wanted to go for it and try full time. Honestly, I just thought it was something Alaska could use and it was just a good opportunity.”

In a state where most of the produce is brought in from the Lower 48, local suppliers help fill in the gaps and could eventually help with food security for Alaska.

“I would like to get to a point where we make an impact on that. We’re so small right now that it’s hard to say that we make a huge difference, but that’s where I want to be at a point,” he says. “Where we feel so much more food secure because we’re growing so much stuff in Alaska.”

City Farms products can be found in local grocery stores.

