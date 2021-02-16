Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site permanently closed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Lake Otis COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has closed permanently.

In a statement from the Municipality of Anchorage Emergency Operations Center, a spokesperson said the main reason for the closure was the expiration of the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration after the Legislature failed to extend it last week.

“One provision of the SOA emergency declaration was the waiver of Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services limits on hospitals only doing work within their facilities,” the spokesperson wrote. “Without this waiver in place, our contractor, Providence, could no longer do the work.”

The center has since moved off Providence property and modified its contract with another contractor to continue providing COVID-19 testing to Anchorage residents in the area.

To find a testing location, visit https://akcovid.info/ or https://anchoragecovidtest.org/.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.