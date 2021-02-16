Advertisement

Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site permanently closed

The Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site closed permanently over the weekend.
The Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site closed permanently over the weekend.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:39 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Lake Otis COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has closed permanently.

In a statement from the Municipality of Anchorage Emergency Operations Center, a spokesperson said the main reason for the closure was the expiration of the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration after the Legislature failed to extend it last week.

“One provision of the SOA emergency declaration was the waiver of Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services limits on hospitals only doing work within their facilities,” the spokesperson wrote. “Without this waiver in place, our contractor, Providence, could no longer do the work.”

The center has since moved off Providence property and modified its contract with another contractor to continue providing COVID-19 testing to Anchorage residents in the area.

To find a testing location, visit https://akcovid.info/ or https://anchoragecovidtest.org/.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers at Fairbanks International Airport
Travel restrictions lifted in Alaska as COVID-19 emergency declaration expires
Roughly 8% of ConocoPhillips Alaska employees to lose jobs
Anchorage Market is moving to the Dimond Center this summer
Community volunteers work through the winter to restore abandoned boat in Knik
Emergency order stops work on ConocoPhillips Willow project

Latest News

City Farms is an indoor hydroponic farm growing fresh greens and herbs during the Alaska winter.
Hydroponic farm brings fresh greens and herbs
Four pallets of bottled water being shipped to City of Angoon
Coast Guard delivering bottled water to Angoon during boiled water notice
Anchorage police investigating a bomb threat the Dimond Center.
Nothing suspicious found following bomb threat at Dimond Center and Midtown Mall, police say
Department of Health and Social Services encourages Alaskans to Pay It Forward in February.
Pay it Forward February: Buy Alaska