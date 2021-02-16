Light snow tapers off into the afternoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow and warmer temperatures have made a return to Southcentral, with many locations likely topping out near freezing in the coming days. This comes following the coldest stretch of weather we’ve seen so far this season. While temperatures are expected to warm near freezing, it’s not unusual this time of year, as our average high is already flirting with 30-degrees.

You’ll want to take it easy on the roads as snow and slick spots will be an issue through the day. While most of the snow is fairly light and fluffy, slick spots will still be evident through the day. An additional hazard will be reduced visibility, as the drier quality of snow is easily kicked around from the traffic. This snow will gradually lighten up through the day, with most places seeing a return to drier conditions by late morning/early afternoon. It’s here were Anchorage will see a total accumulation of 1-2 inches, with higher amounts on the hillside. The Valley will likely see some spots topping out near 4 inches, along with portions of the Kenai seeing 1-3 inches. Higher amounts will be seen on the Prince William Sound, especially starting later tonight into Wednesday ahead of the next surge of moisture.

As snow comes to an end, temperatures will warm into the upper 20s, continuing the warming trend that started this weekend. We’ll see a chance for flurries and light snow to stick around into Wednesday, although the better chance for snow will exist along coastal regions. Snow and warmer conditions stays with us into early Friday, before temperatures take a nose dive. By this weekend, many spots will be struggling to climb out of the teens and overnight lows will be hovering once more near zero.

Have a safe and happy Tuesday!

