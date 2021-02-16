Roughly 8% of ConocoPhillips Alaska employees to lose jobs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - ConocoPhillips Alaska has confirmed that roughly 8-9% of its employees will be leaving due to voluntary severance or workforce reductions.

A day after ConocoPhillips Alaska was ordered to stop work on its Willow project, a spokesperson for the company, Natalie Lowman, confirmed the severances and said that the affected employees will receive outplacement services, other benefits offered under HR policies and more.

The announcements started Monday.

“This past year has emphasized the need to stay focused on cost and become more efficient in what we do. With the acquisition of Concho Resources, we have revisited our overall structure and that has resulted in job losses company-wide,” Lowman said in an email to Alaska’s News Source.

There are approximately 1,100 ConocoPhillips employees in the state, according to Lowman.

