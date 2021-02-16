Tourism official urges travelers coming to Alaska to continue getting tested for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state’s emergency declaration regarding COVID-19 expired Sunday and, with it, a mandate for travelers to Alaska to have a negative COVID-19 test. But some are hoping that people will get tested, whether it’s required or not.

Julie Saupe is the president of Visit Anchorage. Saupe said the tourism industry as a whole has supported mandatory testing, especially as testing has become more accessible across the country. She said testing has actually become a selling point when people are considering where to go.

“We know that travelers are looking for safe destinations and a testing program and testing requirements signal that Anchorage was paying attention and Alaska was paying attention,” she said.

Saupe said national research shows that cautious travelers are also watching the numbers.

“They really are paying attention to what different communities are doing, what their caseloads are, what their death rates are,” she said.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a health advisory that encourages testing but doesn’t make it mandatory. Under the advisory, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport will continue to offer testing for residents and visitors but drop the fees that visitors had to pay previously. Saupe said she hopes people will take advantage of that but that even more will test before they come.

“You don’t want to travel and then be sick when you arrive at a destination, so I’m hopeful the advisory is still strong enough language to encourage people to maintain a good robust testing program and to make sure that they are being safe when they travel as well,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.