Advertisement

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a busy urban street.(Source: Al Iraqiyah via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:10 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - The U.S.-led coalition says the contractor who was killed after a barrage of rockets struck near an airport in northern Iraq was not an American national.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto did not provide further details on Tuesday about the citizenship of the contractor killed in the attack late Monday that struck near Irbil’s airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region.

The Trump administration had warned the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers at Fairbanks International Airport
Travel restrictions lifted in Alaska as COVID-19 emergency declaration expires
Roughly 8% of ConocoPhillips Alaska employees to lose jobs
Anchorage Market is moving to the Dimond Center this summer
Community volunteers work through the winter to restore abandoned boat in Knik
Emergency order stops work on ConocoPhillips Willow project

Latest News

Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
City officials are imploring both locals and visitors to do their parts to prevent Mardi Gras...
COVID-19 halts Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans
Cities and states, particularly those in the South, have begun delaying COVID-19 vaccine...
Severe winter weather impacting COVID-19 vaccine rollout
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado