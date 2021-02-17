1 death, 40 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The daily amount of COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska has been steadily declining over the past few months, with Wednesday’s case count the lowest reported in a single day since early September.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Wednesday — the lowest case count since Sept. 7, when 34 cases were added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The state also reported one additional death on Wednesday, bringing the state death total to 286 residents and two nonresidents.

Of the 40 newly reported cases, three were identified in nonresidents: one in Anchorage and two in Unalaska. Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 9

Chugach Census Area: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 7

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 13

North Slope Borough: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

A total of 56,977 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,238 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 31 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and one other is hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Two of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 521 inpatient and 47 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 130,997 first dose and 68,151 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,611,971 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.