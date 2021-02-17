Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to host a virtual conference to give answers, guidance to those impacted by the disease

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The fight against Alzheimer’s disease continues to rage worldwide. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it affected more than 5 million people in America alone during 2020. This malady of the mind most commonly associated with seniors leaves its impact on individuals, families, caregivers and more.

For those here in the 49th state who may be dealing with Alzheimer’s either directly or indirectly, there is an upcoming opportunity to get answers to some of the common questions and challenges that the Alzheimer’s community faces. Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will be hosting the first leg of their “National Education America” tour.

The conference will cover a number of topics and also serve to answer questions, some of which will be medically focused, while others will have a legal bent to them.

“Part of what we’re going to be talking about at the conference is those things like getting different advanced directives or powers of attorney and getting decisions made early on while your loved one really has an ability to take part and have a say in it,” says Chris Schneider, Communications Director for the AFA. “That’s critically important, because the more you can line up on the front end the better because things are just taken care of, wishes are made, and like everything you know having an advanced plan in places are extremely beneficial.”

The conference is free of charge and you can sign up for the Zoom meeting on the AFA’s website.

