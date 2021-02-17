ANMC has no patients with active COVID-19 infections for 1st time in over 200 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first day since early July, the Alaska Native Medical Center is reporting they have zero patients with active COVID-19 infections.

“Hitting this benchmark is an exciting moment as we are seeing the needle move in a positive direction,” said Dr. Bob Onders, an ANMC administrator in a release Wednesday afternoon.

Onders said the situation could change at any moment and the center is still caring for patients who are recovering from COVID-19, but added that vaccinations appear to be working.

The last time they had zero patients with active COVID-19 infections was on July 3 — 230 days ago.

“We need to keep finding ways to increase the number of people who have completed their vaccine series as efficiently as possible,” he said in the prepared statement.

According to the release, the Alaska Tribal Health System accounts for nearly 50% of all allocated vaccine doses in the state and its regional partners still have doses available.

Those eligible are being asked to contact their local tribal health organization to check availability and schedule an appointment to get vaccinated.

More information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska can be found on the Alaska Department of Health and Social Service’s website.

