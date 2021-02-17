Advertisement

Brian Swanson named to WCHA 1990s all decade team

Canadian Francois Methot from Mannheim, left, and U.S. Brian Swanson from Nuremberg, right,...
Canadian Francois Methot from Mannheim, left, and U.S. Brian Swanson from Nuremberg, right, challenge for the puck during the third final playoff match of the German ice hockey league between Adler Mannheim and Sinupret Ice Tigers from Nuremberg at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, southwest Germany, on Tuesday, April 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Daniel Roland)(DANIEL ROLAND | AP)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:15 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Chugiak High School alum has been named to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association 1990s All-Decade Team. Brian Swanson was heavily recruited by top college teams but eventually landed at Colorado College, where he graduated with a degree in psychology.

Amongst some of his biggest achievements in the WCHA was being voted “Rookie of the Year” and for the next three years, he was voted the MVP and led Colorado College consistently to the Frozen Four.

According to the Alaska High School Hall of Fame, Swanson was voted as a finalist for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award twice. He finished his college career as the second-leading scorer in Colorado College history. After college, Brian played in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers and Atlanta Thrashers.

During the NHL player strike of 2004-2005, he moved to Europe to play hockey where he remains today. Currently, he plays for Nuremberg, Germany.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers at Fairbanks International Airport
Travel restrictions lifted in Alaska as COVID-19 emergency declaration expires
Roughly 8% of ConocoPhillips Alaska employees to lose jobs
Anchorage Market is moving to the Dimond Center this summer
Anchorage police investigating a bomb threat the Dimond Center.
Nothing suspicious found following bomb threat at Dimond Center and Midtown Mall, police say
Community volunteers work through the winter to restore abandoned boat in Knik

Latest News

WRENCH DAY
Iron Dog Day 4: Wrenching and resting for teams in Nome
The start of the 2021 Summit Quest 300.
Dan Kaduce wins Summit Quest 300
Marla Brodsky, rookie musher from Massachusetts, takes off from the Pleasant Valley start line...
Summit Quest 300 brings healthy mix of rookies and veterans to keep Yukon Quest legacy alive
Brad George snowmachine at the McGrath checkpoint during the 2021 Iron Dog.
Iron Dog Day 3: Team 6 regains the lead thanks to an icy run out of Koyuk