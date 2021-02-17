Brian Swanson named to WCHA 1990s all decade team

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Chugiak High School alum has been named to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association 1990s All-Decade Team. Brian Swanson was heavily recruited by top college teams but eventually landed at Colorado College, where he graduated with a degree in psychology.

Amongst some of his biggest achievements in the WCHA was being voted “Rookie of the Year” and for the next three years, he was voted the MVP and led Colorado College consistently to the Frozen Four.

According to the Alaska High School Hall of Fame, Swanson was voted as a finalist for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award twice. He finished his college career as the second-leading scorer in Colorado College history. After college, Brian played in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers and Atlanta Thrashers.

During the NHL player strike of 2004-2005, he moved to Europe to play hockey where he remains today. Currently, he plays for Nuremberg, Germany.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.