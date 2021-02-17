Iron Dog Day 4: Wrenching and resting for teams in Nome

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Iron Dog racers enjoyed a rare day off and had a chance to wrench on their sleds as they prepare for the second half of the race. Many of these teams built their sleds from the skis up and now that knowledge gets put to the test.

Micah Huss, Iron Dog board member said, “It is very important to have quick wrench time all the time that they do on the sled gets added to their racecourse time.”

Depending on the team, the work could take anywhere from five to 30 minutes; it just depends on what needs to be fixed, which could be many different things.

Mike Morgan of Team 10 said, “Things to look at here would by carbides on your skis, track tension a lot of teams will be tightening tracks here changing belts and or clutches. There is probably some suspension damage on some teams here we have some bolts that we need to make sure that still torqued correctly.”

Micah Huss also saying that all of the COVID-19 tests taken by the racers have come back negative, watch the video above for more details on how the race is going as racers prepare to get back on the trail.

