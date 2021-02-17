Advertisement

Iron Dog Day 4: Wrenching and resting for teams in Nome

By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Iron Dog racers enjoyed a rare day off and had a chance to wrench on their sleds as they prepare for the second half of the race. Many of these teams built their sleds from the skis up and now that knowledge gets put to the test.

Micah Huss, Iron Dog board member said, “It is very important to have quick wrench time all the time that they do on the sled gets added to their racecourse time.”

Depending on the team, the work could take anywhere from five to 30 minutes; it just depends on what needs to be fixed, which could be many different things.

Mike Morgan of Team 10 said, “Things to look at here would by carbides on your skis, track tension a lot of teams will be tightening tracks here changing belts and or clutches. There is probably some suspension damage on some teams here we have some bolts that we need to make sure that still torqued correctly.”

Micah Huss also saying that all of the COVID-19 tests taken by the racers have come back negative, watch the video above for more details on how the race is going as racers prepare to get back on the trail.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers at Fairbanks International Airport
Travel restrictions lifted in Alaska as COVID-19 emergency declaration expires
Roughly 8% of ConocoPhillips Alaska employees to lose jobs
Anchorage Market is moving to the Dimond Center this summer
Anchorage police investigating a bomb threat the Dimond Center.
Nothing suspicious found following bomb threat at Dimond Center and Midtown Mall, police say
Community volunteers work through the winter to restore abandoned boat in Knik

Latest News

The start of the 2021 Summit Quest 300.
Dan Kaduce wins Summit Quest 300
Marla Brodsky, rookie musher from Massachusetts, takes off from the Pleasant Valley start line...
Summit Quest 300 brings healthy mix of rookies and veterans to keep Yukon Quest legacy alive
Brad George snowmachine at the McGrath checkpoint during the 2021 Iron Dog.
Iron Dog Day 3: Team 6 regains the lead thanks to an icy run out of Koyuk
Defending Iron Dog champions Nick Olstad and Tyler Aklestad scratch in Unalakleet