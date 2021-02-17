Light snow and above freezing temperatures possible today

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The active weather pattern that is transitioning Southcentral back to warmer conditions, will bring the return to above freezing conditions for a large portion of Southcentral. It will be the first time this has occurred since January 24th, but will only be a brief warming trend. This comes ahead of an upper level ridge that is nosing its way into the Gulf of Alaska. It’s leading to a fairly sluggish storm system that is keeping pretty consistent warm and wet conditions across the region.

Many locations this morning are already flirting with freezing, with coastal regions already sitting well above freezing. This is leading to a mixed bag of precipitation for areas from Seward as far east as Cordova. However, with the rate at which the precipitation is falling heavy snow can be expected as well. Farther inland across Anchorage and the valley, a few snow flurries are possible through the morning. While radar is depicting snow over the Anchorage Bowl, little it any is hitting the ground due to downsloping. There is a small window of opportunity for a light accumulation through at least 11am in Anchorage, before the upper level disturbance shifts to the north.

As the snow comes to an end, we’ll see a push of warmer air. This will lead to temperatures climbing at or above freezing, with slick spots easily developing through the day. Take it easy, as roads could be treacherous at times.

Our next focus shifts to snow overnight into Thursday. This comes as a storm system drifts into the Eastern Gulf of Alaska. It’s looking likely that this will bring significant snow accumulation through the day for the region. Right now on average, 3-6 inches looks possible, with localized heavier amounts. As the snow comes to an end into Thursday night, temperatures take a nosedive back into the teens for highs and overnight lows near zero.

Have a safe and happy Wednesday!

