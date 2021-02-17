Millions of dollars available to help eligible Alaskans pay rent and utilities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Tuesday, Alaskans can apply for a new program that has more than $200 million dollars in federal funding available to provide rent and utility relief to people across the state. Renters in Alaska may be eligible for up to 12 months of assistance to pay for their rent and or utilities.

Ira Slomski-Pritz with the Anchorage mayor’s office said the program replaces an earlier one that offered both rental assistance and help to pay mortgages. The new program does not provide mortgage relief. Slomski-Pritz said to be eligible, Alaskans must meet income guidelines.

“In Anchorage, it’s folks who are making less than $78,000 a year. So if that applies to you, and you are struggling to pay rent or utility bills, you can apply,” Slomski-Pritz said.

People must also demonstrate that they have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Slomski-Pritz said the definition of “impacted” is fairly broad.

“That could mean folks lost jobs, reduced hours,” he said. “Or it could be more indirect impacts. Someone had to stay home to take care of someone who was sick. Or someone feels unsafe in their home where everyone is confined now, and had to get additional housing, and they are paying more costs for that. So there are a lot of ways that people could have been impacted by this pandemic.”

People interested can go to visit the Alaska Housing Relief website to learn about eligibility as well as apply online. The deadline to apply is March 5.

