Advertisement

Millions of dollars available to help eligible Alaskans pay rent and utilities

The program can help Alaskans pay their rent and utility bills
The program can help Alaskans pay their rent and utility bills(KY3)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Tuesday, Alaskans can apply for a new program that has more than $200 million dollars in federal funding available to provide rent and utility relief to people across the state. Renters in Alaska may be eligible for up to 12 months of assistance to pay for their rent and or utilities.

Ira Slomski-Pritz with the Anchorage mayor’s office said the program replaces an earlier one that offered both rental assistance and help to pay mortgages. The new program does not provide mortgage relief. Slomski-Pritz said to be eligible, Alaskans must meet income guidelines.

“In Anchorage, it’s folks who are making less than $78,000 a year. So if that applies to you, and you are struggling to pay rent or utility bills, you can apply,” Slomski-Pritz said.

People must also demonstrate that they have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Slomski-Pritz said the definition of “impacted” is fairly broad.

“That could mean folks lost jobs, reduced hours,” he said. “Or it could be more indirect impacts. Someone had to stay home to take care of someone who was sick. Or someone feels unsafe in their home where everyone is confined now, and had to get additional housing, and they are paying more costs for that. So there are a lot of ways that people could have been impacted by this pandemic.”

People interested can go to visit the Alaska Housing Relief website to learn about eligibility as well as apply online. The deadline to apply is March 5.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers at Fairbanks International Airport
Travel restrictions lifted in Alaska as COVID-19 emergency declaration expires
Roughly 8% of ConocoPhillips Alaska employees to lose jobs
Anchorage Market is moving to the Dimond Center this summer
Anchorage police investigating a bomb threat the Dimond Center.
Nothing suspicious found following bomb threat at Dimond Center and Midtown Mall, police say
Community volunteers work through the winter to restore abandoned boat in Knik

Latest News

A volunteer at the Food Bank of Alaska restocking items
Food assistance money in jeopardy after Alaska loses state COVID-19 emergency declaration
Elizabeth Peratrovich Day: Honoring the legacy of an Alaska civil rights leader
Coronavirus
6 deaths, 476 COVID-19 cases reported over holiday weekend
City Farms is an indoor hydroponic farm growing fresh greens and herbs during the Alaska winter.
Hydroponic farm brings fresh greens and herbs to Alaskans all year long