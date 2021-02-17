Advertisement

‘Nobody is too young to help’: 5th grader named one of Alaska’s top youth volunteers

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:22 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Making a difference isn’t limited by age, fifth-grader Cenna Peterson-Robertson has proved that. The ten-year-old is one of two 49th state residents who’ve been honored as Alaska’s top youth volunteers, part of The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Cenna, who prefers to go by Ceecee, put together more than 500 goody bags during the course of the ongoing pandemic. She then delivered those bags to seniors who may have been feeling isolated, as well as to state troopers and police in quarantine. It all started out with her grandmother, Diane Peterson, who is chief chaplain for Alaska Police and Fire Chaplains, but soon Ceecee expanded the program.

Ceecee put in countless hours crafting her bags and making them something special for each recipient. Ceecee explained the process: “You’d put one of everything that I had. Like if I had some chips, some trail mix and a little treat, you’d put the snacks in there and then one toy and then I’d get all the notes I premade and put it in.”

The Turnagain Elementary School student is living proof that big or small, young or old, anyone can have an impact on their community.

“Nobody is too young to help and if you want to help get out there and do help,” says Ceecee.

