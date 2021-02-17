Advertisement

South Carolina abortion ban awaits final vote in House

A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign outside the Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The bill has passed the Senate and been sent to the House.(Jeffrey Collins | AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:00 AM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican-backed bill that would likely ban almost all abortions in South Carolina is headed for a crucial vote, having already passed its toughest hurdle last month.

The House has the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on its calendar for debate Wednesday.

If the House approves the bill without changes, it will go to the governor’s desk. Gov. Henry McMaster has promised to sign it into law as soon as he gets it.

Groups against the ban will likely sue immediately, keeping the law from going into effect. About a dozen other states have passed similar laws and all are tied up in the court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police investigating a bomb threat the Dimond Center.
Nothing suspicious found following bomb threat at Dimond Center and Midtown Mall, police say
Roughly 8% of ConocoPhillips Alaska employees to lose jobs
Coronavirus
6 deaths, 476 COVID-19 cases reported over holiday weekend in Alaska
The Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site closed permanently over the weekend.
Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site permanently closed
The program can help Alaskans pay their rent and utility bills
Millions of dollars available to help eligible Alaskans pay rent and utilities

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic
LIVE: Trump Plaza implosion
The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow
This Feb. 16, 2021 photo shows the former Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on the day...
Former Trump casino where stars played going out with a bang