213 COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The day following one of the lowest daily COVID-19 case counts since September 2020, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 213 COVID-19 cases. A majority of the resident cases were reported in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The large number comes after Dr. Joe McLaughlin said Wednesday’s count was “artificially low.” According to McLaughlin, the state’s team missed some cases and the bump Thursday is a result of cases being added.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Wednesday — the lowest case count since Sept. 7, 2020, when 34 cases were added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

No deaths were reported Thursday. The state’s current death total is 286 residents and two nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 59

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 8

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 24

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 83

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 10

Petersburg Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 15

Kusilvak Census Area: 3

A total of 57,191 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,243 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 33 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and four others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Three of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 531 inpatient and 41 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 133,221 first dose and 73,461 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,619,459 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

