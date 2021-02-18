Advertisement

Anchorage church food pantry now making home deliveries

A popular food pantry is now offering home deliveries.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New Hope Compassionate Ministries has hosted a popular food pantry at their E Street church for at least 18 years, but Pantry Director Jason Ellis said they noticed a change when the pandemic hit. Some of their regulars weren’t showing up to wait in line.

“We definitely were having people who weren’t coming that we know we would see every week,” he said. “The biggest amount of those people were our elderly clients.”

Ellis said the elderly could be concerned about close contact with others who might get them sick. Other people might be staying home for different reasons.

“And sometimes it’s not even a health issue,” he said “It’s, ‘we aren’t working and we don’t even have money to put gas in our car to come.’”

In December, the ministry began to offer both the traditional pantry and a new service: delivering food boxes to people’s homes.

Ellis said people who are interested in receiving a food box can call the church between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday or Thursday at 907-274-4673 to secure a delivery for the following Tuesday.

Right now, the service is capped at 20 deliveries per week, but Ellis said they would like to double that if they can get some help. They’re looking for people to donate food or volunteer to deliver it once a month.

Information on those looking to donate or volunteer can be found on the New Hope Ministries website.

