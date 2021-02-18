Anchorage man sentenced for possession of firearm in school zone in 2018 shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S Attorney’s Office says an Anchorage man has been sentenced for possession of a firearm in an Anchorage school zone after a shooting took place in an elementary school zone in 2018.

According to a press release, 28-year-old Laquinton Tyrone Dashawn Robbins was in the parking lot of Denali Montessori Elementary School when he got into an argument with another man.

The release said there were kids being dropped off at the time. During the altercation, Robbins pulled out a gun from his backpack and shot the victim in the neck. The shooting then forced the school into lockdown.

Robbins was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the offense in February 2020.

The U.S Attorney’s office said the victim survived the shooting and charges of attempted murder and assault remain pending.

