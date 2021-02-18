Advertisement

Anchorage man sentenced for possession of firearm in school zone in 2018 shooting

Court
Court(None)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S Attorney’s Office says an Anchorage man has been sentenced for possession of a firearm in an Anchorage school zone after a shooting took place in an elementary school zone in 2018.

According to a press release, 28-year-old Laquinton Tyrone Dashawn Robbins was in the parking lot of Denali Montessori Elementary School when he got into an argument with another man.

The release said there were kids being dropped off at the time. During the altercation, Robbins pulled out a gun from his backpack and shot the victim in the neck. The shooting then forced the school into lockdown.

Robbins was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the offense in February 2020.

The U.S Attorney’s office said the victim survived the shooting and charges of attempted murder and assault remain pending.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
ANMC has no patients with active COVID-19 infections for 1st time in over 200 days
Coronavirus
1 death, 40 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Anchorage police say a People Mover bus crashed into a local business after it was hit by a car.
People Mover bus crashes into a building after being hit by a car Tuesday night, APD says
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Murkowski defends Trump impeachment vote: ‘I stand my ground’
(KTUU)
Homelessness and housing: What 6 Anchorage mayoral candidates would do to end homeless camps

Latest News

Coronavirus
213 COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Thursday
Owner of Alaska Pacific Insurance Agency Inc. Tracey Parrish getting some work done in her...
‘To me, it’s Black history life’: The story of longtime Anchorage business owner Tracey Parrish
Thursday, February 18 Morning Weather
Thursday, February 18 Morning Weather
ANMC has no patients with active COVID-19 infections for 1st time in over 200 days
ANMC has no patients with active COVID-19 infections for 1st time in over 200 days