Advertisement

Boston barber accidentally stabs himself after slipping at work

‘When I slipped … put my hands out to catch my fall’
By WBZ staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:04 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) – A Boston man is lucky to be alive after a freak accident sent him to the hospital for emergency open-heart surgery.

Barber Steve Silva said a pair of scissors he was carrying came within half an inch of giving him a life-threatening injury.

A surveillance video at the Boston Barber Co. shows him suddenly tripping as he was cutting a client’s hair on Friday.

“When I slipped … put my hands out to catch my fall,” Silva said.

That’s when the scissors punctured his chest and damaged an artery.

The video shows co-worker Sarah and client Max rushing to his aid.

“She got paper towels. Max got regular towels, switching them back and forth,” Silva said.

The two applied pressure until first responders arrived.

Out of the intensive care unit, but still recovering in the hospital, Silva hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

He said there’s only one thing he plans to change in the aftermath of the barbershop accident.

“I think I’ll get some no-slip shoes maybe,” Silva chuckled.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
ANMC has no patients with active COVID-19 infections for 1st time in over 200 days
Coronavirus
1 death, 40 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Anchorage police say a People Mover bus crashed into a local business after it was hit by a car.
People Mover bus crashes into a building after being hit by a car Tuesday night, APD says
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Murkowski defends Trump impeachment vote: ‘I stand my ground’
(KTUU)
Homelessness and housing: What 6 Anchorage mayoral candidates would do to end homeless camps

Latest News

Ford has lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel, so it’s...
Ford loses track of dangerous air bags, forcing 2 recalls
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes persist
Court
Anchorage man sentenced for possession of firearm in school zone in 2018 shooting
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
US says it’s ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
Cruz says he went on trip to Cancun amid storm ‘to be a good dad’