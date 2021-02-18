Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:26 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flu activity is at its lowest in years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for flu.

The CDC says only 189 tests submitted to its surveillance program have come back positive this season.

It hasn’t been this low since they started collecting data in 2005, the agency said.

The CDC says it’s possible coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the virus at bay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
ANMC has no patients with active COVID-19 infections for 1st time in over 200 days
Coronavirus
1 death, 40 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Anchorage police say a People Mover bus crashed into a local business after it was hit by a car.
People Mover bus crashes into a building after being hit by a car Tuesday night, APD says
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Murkowski defends Trump impeachment vote: ‘I stand my ground’
The homepage of Shop 49th, a website that points people online to Alaskan businesses hit hard...
New website made by local YouTubers is bringing worldwide customers to Alaska stores

Latest News

President Joe Biden's White House is focused on immigration reform.
White House announces sweeping immigration reform bill
Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on
Bob Dole says he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
FILE - Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Lawmakers face off with GameStop saga’s key players
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas outages below half-million but water crisis persists
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
AP source: Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months