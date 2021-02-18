Advertisement

Founder of “Mask Mission AK” honored as one of Alaska’s Top Youth Volunteers

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:43 AM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pair of 49th state students have been recognized by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards as Alaska’s Top Youth Volunteers for their philanthropic efforts here in the last frontier. Earlier this week we focused on 10-year-old Cenna Peterson-Robertson and her story. Thursday, 18-year-old Sharon Kim steps into the spotlight. Kim, a senior at West Anchorage High School here in Anchorage, is the founder of the group “Mask Mission AK.”

Back when the pandemic started Kim saw that there was a need for masks that wasn’t being met. Inspired by her father, who is a nurse, Kim reached out to friends and built this mask-making organization.

“Once I had written down a plan, I just called my entire contact list, literally one by one that day and was like, hey I have this idea, I think we can help do something with this. We shouldn’t wait around for something to happen,” says Kim.

That enthusiasm and the clear need for more masks helped inspire a group of about 20 students to join together in an effort to make a difference. Now, almost a year after all this began, Kim says “Mask Mission AK” has produced more than 1,900 masks for various parts of the community that need them.

“I never had known it would’ve grown this big, but with Mask Mission, I’m really excited to see and help and remind the public that youth are still part of this journey together,” says Kim.

At the time this group coalesced school had been canceled and so there were more free hours in the day to focus on the project, but even though online classes now take up a large portion of their time those involved with “Mask Mission AK” continue to work. In fact, they are still taking donations on their website to keep the flow of materials coming and the flow of masks outgoing.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
ANMC has no patients with active COVID-19 infections for 1st time in over 200 days
Coronavirus
1 death, 40 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Anchorage police say a People Mover bus crashed into a local business after it was hit by a car.
People Mover bus crashes into a building after being hit by a car Tuesday night, APD says
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Murkowski defends Trump impeachment vote: ‘I stand my ground’
The homepage of Shop 49th, a website that points people online to Alaskan businesses hit hard...
New website made by local YouTubers is bringing worldwide customers to Alaska stores

Latest News

Members of 212th Rescue Squadron during training in Hawaii in early February.
ITG: Alaska Air National Guard teams with NASA to help rescue astronauts
Cenna Peterson-Robertson handed out more than 500 goody bags during the pandemic to raise...
‘Nobody is too young to help’: 5th grader named one of Alaska’s top youth volunteers
Passengers wait for COVID-19 tests at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Travel restrictions lifted as emergency declaration in Alaska expires
Customers have lunch at Tent City Taphouse
United Way needs your help to help restaurants provide meals to those in need