From sunny and warm to snowy overnight, a storm is moving into Southcentral and Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a beautiful sunset Wednesday evening in Anchorage as the clouds cleared and temperatures warmed to the upper 20s and low 30 across Southcentral, but don’t get to used to the idea of sunny and warm weather as this is only the calm before the storm.

A warm and wet storm system moving in from the central Pacific will bring high winds and a mixture of snow and rain to Southeast Thursday. From there, this area of low pressure will move west, spreading rain and snow into Prince William Sound overnight, followed by the rest of Southcentral Thursday.

In Anchorage, 2-3″ of snow is likely by mid-morning with another 1-2″ possible in the afternoon. The Mat-Su will see similar snowfall totals, we’ll see slightly less on the western side of the Kenai Peninsula and heavier snow on the eastern side of the Kenai Peninsula. The highest snowfall totals will be near Prince William Sound.

Once this storm clears the area late Thursday, we make a quick return to dry weather, but the temperature will also drop dramatically heading into the weekend with teens likely during the day and single digits overnight.

Stay safe on the roads Thursday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

