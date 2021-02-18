Advertisement

Gearing up for this year’s Fur Rondy snow sculpture competition

Alaska State Snow Sculpture Competition
Alaska State Snow Sculpture Competition(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:05 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snow is being packed and put into place for this year’s Alaska State Snow Sculpture Competition featured during Fur Rondy. This event dates back into the early 1980s and has been a long tradition for many people who take part in the event.

“We’ve gone from just being spectators to volunteers now, so we’ve come full circle around Rondy, and we love it, we look forward to it every year, there’s summer and then Rondy. There’s nothing in between,” says Crystal Epperly-May, who moved from Texas over a decade ago. Year after year, she says she returns with her team, the Block-Heads.

Ironworkers with 751 Steel Union volunteered their time Wednesday to build more than a dozen snow blocks down in Ship Creek, the competition is located off Ship Creek Avenue in the parking lot across from Comfort Inn.

Teams can start working on their sculptures Saturday. Each team will have eight days to finish their masterpiece. On Sunday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. the judging will begin.

The winning team will then go to the National Snow Sculpture Championship in Geneva, Wisconsin.

Alaska State Snow Sculpture Competition
Alaska State Snow Sculpture Competition(KTUU)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police investigating a bomb threat the Dimond Center.
Nothing suspicious found following bomb threat at Dimond Center and Midtown Mall, police say
Coronavirus
6 deaths, 476 COVID-19 cases reported over holiday weekend in Alaska
Roughly 8% of ConocoPhillips Alaska employees to lose jobs
The Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site closed permanently over the weekend.
Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site permanently closed
The program can help Alaskans pay their rent and utility bills
Millions of dollars available to help eligible Alaskans pay rent and utilities

Latest News

Cenna Peterson-Robertson has found a way to create smiles and connections with her goody bags...
Making a difference, youth volunteers standout effort gets noticed
The homepage of Shop 49th, a website that points people online to Alaskan businesses hit hard...
New website made by local YouTubers is bringing worldwide customers to Alaska stores
Cenna Peterson-Robertson handed out more than 500 goody bags during the pandemic to raise...
‘Nobody is too young to help’: 5th grader named one of Alaska’s top youth volunteers
6,000 pounds of water headed to the village of Tuluksak.
Coca-Cola, Pepsi partner with Ravn Alaska to bring water to Tuluksak