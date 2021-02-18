Gearing up for this year’s Fur Rondy snow sculpture competition

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snow is being packed and put into place for this year’s Alaska State Snow Sculpture Competition featured during Fur Rondy. This event dates back into the early 1980s and has been a long tradition for many people who take part in the event.

“We’ve gone from just being spectators to volunteers now, so we’ve come full circle around Rondy, and we love it, we look forward to it every year, there’s summer and then Rondy. There’s nothing in between,” says Crystal Epperly-May, who moved from Texas over a decade ago. Year after year, she says she returns with her team, the Block-Heads.

Ironworkers with 751 Steel Union volunteered their time Wednesday to build more than a dozen snow blocks down in Ship Creek, the competition is located off Ship Creek Avenue in the parking lot across from Comfort Inn.

Teams can start working on their sculptures Saturday. Each team will have eight days to finish their masterpiece. On Sunday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. the judging will begin.

The winning team will then go to the National Snow Sculpture Championship in Geneva, Wisconsin.

Alaska State Snow Sculpture Competition (KTUU)

