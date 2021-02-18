Heaviest snow tapers off by noon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The final snow storm of the week, looks to pack a punch in terms of accumulation across Southcentral. The snow which will lead to treacherous driving conditions through the day, has been steadily falling for nearly 6 hours. This trend will continue through the day, with the heaviest of the snow expected to taper off by the afternoon.

The storm system that is not only impacting Southeast, but Southcentral, slowly moved westward through the night. This brought the return to snow showers and warmer conditions to the region. Additionally, the system is wedging moisture in between the Gulf of Alaska low and high pressure that is building into the state. This is leading to the system stalling out over Southcentral, with significant accumulation likely.

The greatest potential for accumulating snow exists from Kenai, into the Anchorage Bowl and then near the Knik River Bridge. It’s here where a band of moisture will remain fixated over the area. It will stretch until it dissipates leading to some locations seeing upwards of 6 inches of snow. This will only occur in areas that happen to be under the heavier bursts of snow. Surrounding areas will see on average 1 to 3 inches of snow.

With this snow comes added threats through the day, as slick and slushy conditions will be quick to develop. While temperatures are sitting in the upper 20s, temperatures are expected to warm through the day. Highs will top out near freezing, meaning that you’ll want to be extra cautious on the roads through the day. There have already been reports of people sliding into ditches on the Glenn Highway. To refrain from doing so, it’s important that you slow down. One should never drive more than 40 mph in snow, as speed is the enemy in this weather.

The snow tapers off through the day, with clouds slow to clear. While we briefly touch freezing today, you’ll want to embrace the warmth. Starting overnight into the weekend a cold airmass settles back into the state. For many locations this will lead to afternoon highs struggling to climb out of the teens and overnight lows hovering near zero.

Be safe and have a happy Thursday!

