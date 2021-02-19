1 nonresident death, 210 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported one nonresident death and 210 COVID-19 cases Friday. The newly added death brings the state’s death total is 286 residents and three nonresidents.

Over 60 of the newly added resident cases were identified in the Municipality of Anchorage and over 50 were identified in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 65

Copper River Census Area: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 19

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 51

North Slope Borough: 2

Juneau City and Borough: 6

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 15

Petersburg Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 2

Wrangell City and Borough: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 9

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Of the newly added cases, 25 were identified among nonresidents: one in Anchorage, one in Fairbanks, one in Juneau, and 22 in Unalaska.

While Friday’s case numbers are on the higher end compared to what has been reported in recent days, health officials said that an increase in cases was expected after the state’s team missed some entries on Thursday.

A total of 57,405 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,243 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 33 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and one other is hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Four of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 549 inpatient and 44 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 137,124 first dose and 81,172 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,629,829 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

