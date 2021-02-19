Advertisement

3 troopers hurt following vehicle chase near Fairbanks

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:26 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three troopers were hurt following a vehicle chase in Fairbanks Thursday night, according to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

The dispatch, which was posted Friday morning, stated 33-year-old Fairbanks resident Lawrence Purdue was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen at gunpoint a few days prior.

Troopers said they tried to stop the vehicle, but Purdue instead led them on a 15-mile chase. Eventually, troopers were able to stop Purdue, but not after he drove head-on toward oncoming traffic and drove the wrong way on a controlled access road, the dispatch stated.

Troopers said Purdue rammed two patrol vehicles, causing significant damage to both. Two of the troopers involved in the chase were evaluated and cleared at the scene; a third was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and has since been released.

Purdue was arrested and taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on an outstanding probation violation warrant as well as multiple charges including assault, reckless endangerment, vehicle theft and more.

