AARP accepting applications for 2021 Community Challenge grants

AP
AP(Associated Press)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - AARP Alaska is accepting applications through April 14 for its 2021 Community Challenge grant program. The program is meant to fund “quick-action” projects, intended to improve the livability of communities around the state.

According to a release from AARP Alaska, grants can range from several hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars for larger projects, and will be prioritized based on whether the project can achieve one or more of the following criteria:

  • Improvement to open spaces, parks and access to other amenities
  • Increases transportation and mobility options, including connectivity, pedestrian or bike accessibility, access to transportation options, or roadway improvements
  • Supports a range of housing options
  • Increases civic engagement through projects that bring residents and local leaders together to address local challenges
  • Supports local recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with an emphasis on economic development, improvements to public spaces, and transportation services
  • Ensures a focus on diversity and inclusion

The challenge grants are available to 501(c) (3), (4) and (6) nonprofits, as well as government entities. The AARP says other groups will be considered on a case-by-case basis. To apply or learn more, visit this link. All projects must be completed by Nov. 10.

