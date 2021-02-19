Back to the deep freeze Southcentral goes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds of change are a blowing across Southcentral. Many locations this morning are waking up to temperatures sitting nearly fifteen to 20 degrees colder than Thursday morning. The storm that brought us a nice snow has exited off to the east and in it’s place is drier and colder conditions.

This comes as a trough continues to dig into the state bringing the return of winter. Many locations will rival the cold we saw one to 2 weeks ago, as temperatures are once more going to struggle to climb out of the lower teens. The big cold shock comes through the overnight hours, as subzero temperatures will be seen across a large portion of Southcentral. The only exception will be along coastal regions, where lows will bottom out in the teens. Even then, this will lead to some freezing spray in areas that see windy conditions.

The silver lining in the forecast is the amount of sun that we’ll see starting later today. Sunshine will take hold as the dry arctic air mass shifts into the region. Temperatures for the foreseeable future will stay in the teens for highs with overnight lows hovering near if not below zero. This cold trend is making February the coldest Anchorage has seen since 1999.

IN the days ahead we’ll see some passing clouds as storm systems move to our south. We’ll stay on the drier side, until a slight chance of snow moves in by the middle of next week.

Have a blessed weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.