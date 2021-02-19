Colder into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and southcentral received snow Thursday. As the storm system that generated the snow exits the region to the south and east, opportunistic cold air will surge in right behind it from the northwest. This will plunge temperatures around the region to some of the coldest of the winter so far. Winter sunshine reflecting off the new snow will make you squint if you don’t have sunglasses.

Southeast Alaska will have to deal with winter weather in waves. Snow, rain and gusty winds will accompany not one, but two storms that will affect the region from Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.