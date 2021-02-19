Governor blasts Eagle River Republican for spreading COVID-19 misinformation: ‘You deceived the people of Alaska’

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has written a scathing letter to Eagle River Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold, accusing her of deliberately spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic during legislative hearings and of berating executive branch officials.

Reinbold chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and has repeatedly called Dunleavy administration officials to testify about the pandemic. The governor said that those officials will no longer attend judiciary hearings.

“It is clear, from the unrelenting correspondence between yourself and the members of my administration, that your demands are not based in fact, or in concert with the intent granted legislative oversight,” the governor wrote. “Your baseless, deleterious, and self-serving demands on government resources amount to an abuse of public services and will no longer be endured.”

After an initial request for comment from Alaska’s News Source, Reinbold said by text Thursday that she had just received the letter and did not have time to process it. She said that the governor “makes glaring accusations with no specifics” and that Dunleavy is acting like “a disgruntled minority legislator” and not the governor.

In a follow-up text sent soon after, Reinbold added that Dunleavy’s letter was a “political assault” and that she was blindsided. She called the letter inappropriate and said that the governor has declined to meet with her to discuss concerns on both sides of the aisle.

In the letter, Dunleavy said that the Legislature has oversight authority over the executive branch, but that Reinbold has been improperly using her position as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee to impugn the motivations of unelected officials with baseless allegations.

“Time and again, when provided the information unequivocally illustrating the blatant inaccuracies in your public statements about the State of Alaska’s responses, you persisted in continuing to betray the public trust with those statements,” the governor wrote. “You deceived the people of Alaska about their government’s response to the largest public health crisis in a century. In doing so, you violated the obligation you have, as a member of the Legislature, to promoting and protecting public health.”

Under the Legislature’s uniform rules, the Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction to scrutinize the Alaska Court System and the Department of Law and to consider legislation related to them. The Senate Judiciary Committee has no bills before it that are related to the pandemic and the governor accuses Reinbold of using her position to spread wild COVID-19 conspiracy theories and to waste the administration’s time.

“I will not continue to subject the public resources of the State of Alaska to the mockery of a charade, disguised as public purpose,” the governor said, claiming that Eagle River and Chugiak residents “are deprived of meaningful representation” by Reinbold’s actions.

Reinbold’s COVID-19 pandemic judiciary hearings have seen her berate Dunleavy administration officials. She has questioned the safety of the vaccine, why schools are closed and why the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration was initially issued.

“How can you justify extending this?” Reinbold asked Commissioner Adam Crum of the Department of Health and Social Services in early February about the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration. “Knowing how many businesses are suffering, how many children are suffering, how many rights are being violated. How can you justify this?”

Those concerns are months out of date. The state’s now-expired COVID-19 disaster declaration had no impacts on how school districts are operating or whether businesses are closed.

Reinbold has made similarly dubious claims as a member of the Senate Health and Social Services Committee. She claimed during a legislative hearing that the governor has been plotting to implement martial law.

During a press conference last Wednesday, the governor was apoplectic.

“For those that say, and continue to say today, that we are contemplating things like martial law, that we are contemplating things like forced vaccinations, that we are making this out to be a police state, or some type of Stalinist state, they are just completely wrong,” the governor said. “And I think they’re doing all of us a disservice.”

The governor said Alaskans should ask officials to show them proof of those claims.

