Iron Dog Day 6: Team 14 moves into first place after a big run from Kotzebue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - To begin the day Team 14, Bryan Leslie and Casey Boylan were in third place at the Kotzebue checkpoint, but 749 miles later they found themselves leading the Iron Dog at the McGrath checkpoint. Boylan and Leslie had an overall course time at the McGrath checkpoint of 42:05:43 with second place Team 6, Brad George and Robby Schachle trailing by 32 minutes.

The first-place team had an eventful day on the trail with Leslie and Team 5′s Zack Weisz colliding heading into the Galena checkpoint, according to the Iron Dog. Race officials at the checkpoint said both sleds need minor repairs. The top three teams planned on taking a six-hour layover at the Galena checkpoint but that didn’t last long as teams opted to return to the trail before the layover was over.

Team 14 will have a 12-hour layover at the McGrath checkpoint and then head south for the final 500 miles race with an expected finish Saturday on Big Lake.

