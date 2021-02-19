Advertisement

‘It didn’t occur to me it would be a bear’: Outhouse bear bites Haines woman on her bottom

Shannon Stevens was surprised by a bear when she used an outhouse while winter camping near...
Shannon Stevens was surprised by a bear when she used an outhouse while winter camping near Haines.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman in Southeast Alaska said she never imagined having an issue with bears while winter camping near Haines last weekend, until one bit her on her bottom.

Shannon Stevens was camping with her brother and his girlfriend at a yurt near Chilkat Lake on Saturday, when she left to use the outhouse after dinner.

“I went to the outhouse, sat on the toilet and immediately something bit me,” she said. “Honestly … it didn’t occur to me it would be a bear. I didn’t know what it was. I felt the pain and screamed.”

Shannon Stevens’ screams brought her brother, Erik Stevens, running to the outhouse to see what was wrong.

“I’m like, ‘I’m going to open the lid and see what’s down there,’” Shannon Stevens said. “So I grabbed my headlamp and I open the lid, and right there is a big bear face, just staring back at me.”

The pair ran back to the yurt where they cleaned and dressed Shannon Stevens’ wound, which Erik Stevens described as a small puncture or possibly a scratch.

“As soon as we realized everything was fine, she had this minor wound, but it wasn’t a big deal, I think we all started laughing because we couldn’t believe how crazy it was,” he said.

The next morning, Shannon Stevens found bear prints all around the outhouse.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Carl Koch said he had never heard of a bear popping up from an outhouse toilet before but added that bears can certainly be awake in the area, even in winter.

“We get reports every month of the year about bears,” he said. “They are less common in winter, but they are definitely out and about.”

Based on tracks, biologists believe a black bear was inside the outhouse near Haines.
Based on tracks, biologists believe a black bear was inside the outhouse near Haines.(Courtesy Erik Stevens)

Koch believes it was a black bear, based on tracks near the outhouse. He said owners of a nearby cabin also reported damage to their outhouse the following day and provided a picture of a black bear roaming nearby.

Shannon Stevens said the experience has taught her to be a bit more cautious.

“I think I’ll just look a little more closely at the outhouse next time.”

She said she’s grateful her wound has healed and left her with a story to tell.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
ANMC has no patients with active COVID-19 infections for 1st time in over 200 days
Coronavirus
1 death, 40 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Anchorage police say a People Mover bus crashed into a local business after it was hit by a car.
People Mover bus crashes into a building after being hit by a car Tuesday night, APD says
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Murkowski defends Trump impeachment vote: ‘I stand my ground’
(KTUU)
Homelessness and housing: What 6 Anchorage mayoral candidates would do to end homeless camps

Latest News

Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Released from jail to meet with his attorney, man bolts days before federal trial
Seward Parks & Recreation gets creative with scavenger hunts to get people outdoors
Anchorage School District building (KTUU)
Here’s how ASD is keeping watch for COVID-19 in local classrooms
Pay it Forward February with the Food Bank of Alaska