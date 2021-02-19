Multiple agencies responding after ‘exchange of gunfire’ between law enforcement, driver in Dillingham

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to the scene of an officer-involved shooting as authorities work to communicate with a driver who is believed to be armed in Dillingham.

According to an online dispatch posted by Alaska State Troopers Thursday evening, the Dillingham Police Department received a report just after 11:30 a.m. that a vehicle was in a ditch on a road in the local area.

About an hour later, police called troopers for assistance. Around the same time, police received a second call and it was reported that the person inside the vehicle was armed with a gun. Police dispatchers then spoke with the driver, who said he had a rifle and ammunition.

When police first arrived at the scene, the driver was attempting to get the vehicle out of the ditch, but was unable to do so. According to the dispatch, troopers responded to the scene soon after.

At 12:31 p.m., troopers reported to police dispatchers that shots were fired. The dispatch states that “after an exchange of gunfire” police and troopers were able to retreat and set up a perimeter near the vehicle.

No officers were injured in the shooting and the dispatch states law enforcement is currently unsure if the driver was injured. Officers are still attempting to communicate with the driver.

A nearby hospital has been put on lockdown as a precaution and an ambulance is waiting at a safe distance from the scene, the dispatch states.

The Southcentral Special Emergency Reaction Team from Anchorage is responding to Dillingham to assist troopers and local police. Investigators with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation are also en route and will be assuming responsibility of the case, according to the dispatch.

The names of the officers that fired their weapons will be held for 72 hours, per policy.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

