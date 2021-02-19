Advertisement

Pay it Forward February with the Food Bank of Alaska

(Taylor Clark)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are several ways to participate in Paying it Forward February, sponsored by the state Department of Health and Social Services, including helping at the Food Bank of Alaska.

Jenny Di Grappa of the Food Bank says three of the best ways to help are volunteering, doing a food drive and donating.

She says right now is a great time to volunteer, one socially distant task they currently have is labeling donated salmon cans from Sea Share.

Another way is to donate food, they have a list of their most needed items on their website.

Making a monetary donation is also always welcome.

Since the pandemic started, Di Grappa says the Food Bank has seen a 34% increase in food insecurity among Alaskans.

