Advertisement

Report: Small plane crashed due to lack of fuel

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says the crash of a small plane near Port Angeles, Washington that killed one person happened after it apparently ran out of fuel.

The agency said in a report Thursday the Cessna 170A airplane with one man aboard left Kodiak, Alaska on Jan. 25 and that on Jan. 26, he refueled and departed Ketchikan, Alaska. The report says the man texted his mother that afternoon saying a severe headwind was causing concern about whether he had enough fuel to complete the flight.

He tried to make it to Port Angeles but broadcast a mayday call saying he was “ditching” near a boat that was towing a barge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor has blasted Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, for spreading COVID-19...
Governor blasts Eagle River Republican for spreading COVID-19 misinformation: ‘You deceived the people of Alaska’
Driver in custody after an ‘exchange of gunfire’ with law enforcement in Dillingham
Shannon Stevens was surprised by a bear when she used an outhouse while winter camping near...
‘It didn’t occur to me it would be a bear’: Outhouse bear bites Haines woman on her bottom
Governor’s appointees named during pandemic rejected in Superior Court consideration
Coronavirus
213 COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Thursday

Latest News

Melina Sevigny and her family preparing books for transport to rural villages.
TOTE to deliver 30,000 books to 40 villages
Wanted: Moose spotters for the 5th and final year of Anchorage moose survey project
Friday, February 19 Morning Weather
Friday, February 19 Morning Weather
Outhouse bear bites Haines woman on her bottom
Outhouse bear bites Haines woman on her bottom