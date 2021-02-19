Report: Small plane crashed due to lack of fuel

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says the crash of a small plane near Port Angeles, Washington that killed one person happened after it apparently ran out of fuel.

The agency said in a report Thursday the Cessna 170A airplane with one man aboard left Kodiak, Alaska on Jan. 25 and that on Jan. 26, he refueled and departed Ketchikan, Alaska. The report says the man texted his mother that afternoon saying a severe headwind was causing concern about whether he had enough fuel to complete the flight.

He tried to make it to Port Angeles but broadcast a mayday call saying he was “ditching” near a boat that was towing a barge.

