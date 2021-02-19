Advertisement

Seward Parks & Recreation gets creative with scavenger hunts to get people outdoors

(KTUU)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Seward Parks & Recreation is holding scavenger hunts as an incentive to get people outdoors during the pandemic.

“We can’t do indoor events right now. So we’ve been trying to get people out in the outdoors here in Seward,” Jenny Rutledge, Seward program sports and recreation coordinator, said.

The first scavenger hunt was around Thanksgiving time.

“It was just kind of pinpoints around town that they had to take a picture with,” Rutledge said.

Some of the clues over the past few months have been the Benny Benson Memorial, the Mount Marathon sign and your favorite local business — with bonus points if you bought something.

“I’m trying to promote local businesses as well,” Rutledge said.

The current scavenger hunt is for murals. Rutledge said she chose it because Seward is the Mural Capital of Alaska.

But it’s more of a clue-based game than the other hunts.

The scavenger hunts are posted on the Seward Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Once you get all the photos, you can email the address on the post and win a prize.

“This is a perfect ‘get to learn your town’ because I’ve also seen a lot of new people come to town and then COVID hit,” Rutledge said. “And they don’t know Seward very well because of them not being able to get out there. So I felt this was a very good social distancing way to get people to familiarize themselves with the town.”

People from outside of Seward are encouraged to take part in the fun.

Rutledge said any past scavenger hunts can be completed. The Parks & Recreation department plans to release a new one about every few weeks.

