Wanted: Moose spotters for the fifth and final year of the Anchorage moose survey project

(Ondrej Prosicky | Storyblocks)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:49 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is calling on the public to take part in the fifth and final year of the Anchorage moose survey project.

“The public’s help the past several years has made all the difference,” said wildlife research biologist David Saalfeld. “With Anchorage residents reporting moose locations, we have been able to collect DNA samples from moose every year since 2017.”

According to ADF&G in a press release, this is the final year of the pilot project that began in 2017.

Saalfeld went on to say that in February 2020 the samples collected identified 161 different moose. He went on to say that combined with the data from past years, they believe there are about 350 moose living within Anchorage.

“The samples from this 2021 survey will allow us to refine the estimate of the moose population this year,” said Saalfeld.

ADF&G is asking the public to start reporting all Anchorage Bowl moose sightings starting Friday at 8 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

  • You can call 907-267-2530
  • Send a text message to 907-782-5051
  • Report online at www.adfg.alaska.gov

Help Wildlife Biologists from ADF&G by reporting your moose sighting from February 19-21, 2021.

Posted by Alaska Department of Fish and Game - Official on Friday, February 19, 2021

