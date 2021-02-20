Alaska SeaLife Center hosts virtual gala and fundraiser

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This year the Alaska SeaLife Center is hosting its 2021 Alaska Marine Gala and Auction virtually.

The live-streamed event on Saturday from 6-7 p.m. and is free, it can be watched through the SeaLife Center’s website, Facebook page or YouTube channel.

The SeaLife center describes the “behind the scenes” streaming event as a family-friendly chance to learn more about the center animals and caretakers as well as the research work they do.

The gala is typically the biggest fundraising event of the year according to staff.

It is accompanied by a virtual silent auction where guests can bid on artwork, travel packages, clothing, jewelry and more. The silent auction closes at 2 p.m. Sunday.

