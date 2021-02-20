Advertisement

Alaska SeaLife Center hosts virtual gala and fundraiser

Baby sea otters Juniper and Pushki at the Alaska SeaLife Center.
Baby sea otters Juniper and Pushki at the Alaska SeaLife Center.(Alaska SeaLife Center)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:26 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This year the Alaska SeaLife Center is hosting its 2021 Alaska Marine Gala and Auction virtually.

The live-streamed event on Saturday from 6-7 p.m. and is free, it can be watched through the SeaLife Center’s website, Facebook page or YouTube channel.

The SeaLife center describes the “behind the scenes” streaming event as a family-friendly chance to learn more about the center animals and caretakers as well as the research work they do.

The gala is typically the biggest fundraising event of the year according to staff.

It is accompanied by a virtual silent auction where guests can bid on artwork, travel packages, clothing, jewelry and more. The silent auction closes at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor has blasted Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, for spreading COVID-19...
Governor blasts Eagle River Republican for spreading COVID-19 misinformation: ‘You deceived the people of Alaska’
Driver in custody after an ‘exchange of gunfire’ with law enforcement in Dillingham
Shannon Stevens was surprised by a bear when she used an outhouse while winter camping near...
‘It didn’t occur to me it would be a bear’: Outhouse bear bites Haines woman on her bottom
Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Released from jail to meet with his attorney, man bolts days before federal trial
Governor’s appointees named during pandemic rejected in Superior Court consideration

Latest News

Coronavirus
1 nonresident death, 210 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
(File)
3 troopers hurt following vehicle chase near Fairbanks
Report: Small plane crashed due to lack of fuel
Melina Sevigny and her family preparing books for transport to rural villages.
TOTE to deliver 30,000 books to 40 villages